CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $100.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

