CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 2.4% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.57 million and $344,047.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,111.97 or 0.99224359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00319417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001860 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.