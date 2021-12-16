Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYCN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 274,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,340. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. Analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.