Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

