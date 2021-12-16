Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $10.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

