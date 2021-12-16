David V. Auld Sells 32,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE DHI opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.