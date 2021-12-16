David V. Auld Sells 32,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DHI opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.