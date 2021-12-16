Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $118,000 in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

ZME opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90. Zhangmen Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.