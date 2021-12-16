Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New $257,000 Investment in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Youdao by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $19,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Youdao by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

DAO opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

