Dean Clarke Acquires 28,571 Shares of Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) insider Dean Clarke bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.55 ($21,428.25).

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89.

About Mayfield Childcare

Mayfield Childcare Limited provides long day childcare services in Victoria, Australia. The company operates 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

