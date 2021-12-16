DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $847,580.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

