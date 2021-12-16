Deeper Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.03 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $120.03 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

