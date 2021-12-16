DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,161 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

NYSE KL opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

