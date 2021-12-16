DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $378.63 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

