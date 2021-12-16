DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.