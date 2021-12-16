DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

