DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.17. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

