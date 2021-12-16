DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 718 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

