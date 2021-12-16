Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €180.00 ($202.25) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of DHER traded down €1.82 ($2.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €95.14 ($106.90). 589,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €95.24 ($107.01) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is €111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.17.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

