Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.20% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

