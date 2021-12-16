Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.34.

DEN stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

