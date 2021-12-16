DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNZOY opened at $40.10 on Thursday. DENSO has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.94.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

