DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 2,254,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

