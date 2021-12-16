DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $32,818.44 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Dobak sold 1,119 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $20,656.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 15.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.