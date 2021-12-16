Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.63

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

