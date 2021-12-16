Desjardins Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Buy”

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 68.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.80.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

