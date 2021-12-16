Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

