Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

