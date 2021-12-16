Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

