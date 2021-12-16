Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 497 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,192 shares of company stock worth $4,270,261. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.