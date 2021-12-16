Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $4,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

