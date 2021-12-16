Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.11 ($74.28).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €53.54 ($60.16) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

