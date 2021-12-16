Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTCWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 10,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,137. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

