DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lowered by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $541.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

