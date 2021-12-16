Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $213.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

