Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $234.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.07 million and the lowest is $232.17 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $901.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

