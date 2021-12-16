Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 1.2%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.21 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.18). Approximately 64,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 57,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.21).

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.27. The company has a market cap of £101.25 million and a PE ratio of -35.11.

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

