DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,697.67 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $209,697.67 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.07 or 0.08356419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.59 or 1.00003112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00052689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

