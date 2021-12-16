DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 164.4% in November

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 on Thursday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.
About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.