DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 164.4% in November

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 on Thursday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

