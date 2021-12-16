Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $140.05 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

