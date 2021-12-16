Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.