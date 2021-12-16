Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.