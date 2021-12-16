Donut (DONUT) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $731,350.21 and approximately $4,474.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.40 or 0.08325191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.61 or 0.99955914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

