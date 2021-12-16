Douglas J. Tucker Purchases 2,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $527.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

