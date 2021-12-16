Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $49.85. Approximately 9,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,344,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

