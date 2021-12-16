DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 2.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 82,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The firm has a market cap of £43.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.13.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

