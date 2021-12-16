DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 30,707 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.