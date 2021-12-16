Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.68.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN stock opened at C$23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.32.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.