DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

