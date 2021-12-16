Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:BROS opened at $48.64 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

