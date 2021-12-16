Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.